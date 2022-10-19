"She steals toffees"; 3-year-old files police complaint against mother, adorable video goes viral [watch]

At an age when toddlers have just about perfected the art of tantrums, a three-year-old child is already exploring his legal options in case a parent doesn't listen. In an amusing incident to have come to light from Burhapur district of Madhya Pradesh, a three-year-old child became angry with mother and went to the police station to report her. Her fault? The mother allegedly, "steals his toffees and scolds him." A 'crime' for which the little one, wants his mother to do jail time.

Taking note of the incident, Home Minister Narottam Mishra spoke to the child who complained about his mother and promised to gift him chocolate and a cycle for Diwali.

The heartwarming incident not just surprised but amused the netizens, some of whom hailed the child as brave. "After all, candies are his birthright. Nobody has any business stealing them," laughed a social media user. The viral video of the incident shows the toddler approaching Dedalai police against his mother.

The policewoman, while chuckling as she received the complaint, can nevertheless be seen taking the complainant seriously and asking questions while also pretending to write the complaint. A report in the publication Amar Ujala identifies the policewoman as sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak. Reportedly, the boy's parents ask him to complain to the police whenever he throws a tantrum. Eventually, he decided to do just that and take matters into his hands.