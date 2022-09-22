The members of a Muslim family have been brutally beaten up by a mob in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district allegedly in what is being considered as "an act of revenge".

Wajid Ali and his family members were attacked as he had eloped with a 23-year-old Hindu woman almost a month ago.

The incident which happened on September 15 came to light after a video surfaced on the social media late on Tuesday.

In the video, several people including women could be seen beating a Muslim man and his parents mercilessly.

Those attacked have been identified as Wajid Ali, 35; his father Sayed Ali, 52, and mother Sameena Ali, 48 -- all residents of Lalgaon village named located around 35 km from Chhindwara.

On September 15, when Wajid and his parents were on their way to meet a relative in Auriya village, they were noticed by the villagers and were attacked.

The Chhindwara police claimed to have registered a case against the Hindu family, and also arrested four persons.

"The act came as revenge after Wajid Ali had eloped with a Hindu woman of the same village. The girl, however, was brought to her family later. When the Muslim family was noticed, some people cornered them and later attacked. An FIR has been registered and at least four persons have been arrested so far. Further investigation is underway," a police officer said.

The police further said that Hindu woman who was brought from Hyderabad few days ago was reunited with her parents in Chhindwara.