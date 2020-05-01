Brutal, honest, outspoken, straight forward, no diplomacy. Well, this is how we used to describe Kareena Kapoor Khan years ago. But that's not the case today. Today, Kareena has become much calmer and learned to be quiet.

But back in the day, the scenario was totally different. It all started when Kareena who was a newbie in the industry. Though she belonged from the Bollywood's first families 'the Kapoors', Kareena had a long way to go.

Kareena made her Bollywood debut with 'Refugee' which tanked at the box office and likewise, she had given a series of flops. Karan Johar even offered her Kal Ho Na Ho. Yes, before Preity agreed to do it, Kareena was offered Kal Ho Na Ho which she denied and the role ultimately landed on Preity's lap.

And things took an ugly turn post that. It seems Kareena began giving cold shoulder to Preity for accepting the role. In fact, when Kareena came on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 1, she made some shocking revelations stating that she regretted not doing Kal Ho Na Ho and also apologised to Karan. Also, she revealed about the not so good friendship between Preity Zinta and her.

Things became worse when Preity Zinta had talked about star kids getting undeserved privileges, which Kareena did not take kindly to. Kareena eventually said, "She said something about me and I retaliated...There was probably some misunderstanding which she wasn't interested in clearing up. That's fine by me because she's nowhere in competition with me."

Preity had also revealed that Kareena only shares a 'hello' with her when Karan (Johar) is around. This didn't go down well with Kareena and she had retaliated by saying. "Let her think what she wants to think, she is my senior so next time I shall go up to her and say 'Hi'. This was the final blow on the cordial relationship that the two shared. And since then, we could never see Kareena or Preity together again.