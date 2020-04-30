Aishwarya Rai and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the two prolific actresses we have in the industry. Both these actors have made their significant mark in the industry. But it has always been hard to understand that these two actresses never had the best of bonding ever. What could have been the reason behind this cold war?

Well, there has been no specific reason why Kareena and Aishwarya are not the best of friends but there have been instances when Kareena was seen taking a sly dig at Aishwarya that probably didn't go down well with her but she never retaliated. The silence in the room between Aishwarya and Kareena has always given out cold vibes.

This was when Aishwarya opted out from Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Heroine' as she was pregnant with Aaradhya, Kareena was then approached for the role and she signed the project. When media tried to pit Aishwarya and Kareena against each other and asked the later and asked how different, the film, Heroine would have come out if Ash was the lead instead of her. To which Kareena Kapoor replied, "It is very unfair to compare us, we're from two different generations."

Kareena literally called Aishwarya from another generation, hinting on the age gap between them. This definitely didn't go down well with Aishwarya as Sonam Kapoor too had tried taking a dig at Aishwarya calling her 'aunty' at the Cannes Film Festival for which Sonam had to leave the event teary-eyed.

Sarcasm on Koffee With Karan

We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar share the same circle of friends. Kareena has made her appearance on all seasons of Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan'. From sharing industry gossip to partying together, Kareena has always been close friends with Karan Johar.

So when Aishwarya shared the couch with Abhishek post their marriage, Karan threw a series of questions at Aishwarya asking her bonding with her female contemporaries and her bond with actresses. Karan had asked Aishwarya "If you host a party, who would not be on your guest list?" To which Aishwarya's spontaneous reply was, "The ones that are at yours" (laughs). Now, that meant a lot.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is married to Abhishek Bachchan and is blessed with daughter Aaradhya while Kareena married Saif Ali Khan and have a son Taimur Ali Khan.