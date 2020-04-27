Bollywood is a dream world for which every day, thousands of people travel to Mumbai. With an aspiration to make their name in the film industry, people work, day and night to get that one life-changing opportunity. While many celebrities hail from non-filmy families, some are born with a silver spoon.

Many stars come from the families who have been an integral of Bollywood since ages. These star kids might not always have to struggle much for their first shot but that doesn't mean they don't have to work hard to maintain it. Apart from sprouting their own careers, these star kids have the constant pressure of maintaining the legacy of their parents.

From Sara Ali Khan to Kajol, all these stars have come with a burden of retaining the prolong legacy of Superstar parents. While some fail to maintain it, some celebrities take it forward. But these kids are constantly pitted against their Bollywood parents. One such star kid, who has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been constantly compared to his father is Abhishek Bachchan.

Hate him, love him but surely can't ignore the fact the Abhishek has a charismatic aura. Hailing from the prestigious Bachchan Parivaar, Junior AB always has always been expected to deliver superhit movies. He has been constantly compared to his father, the Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan.

Though Abhishek has always taken it as a compliment and never really reacted aggressively, looks like Jaya Bachchan, his mother has a different opinion on the same. While Guru fame AB has always been compared and associated with his father, people tend to forget that not only one, but he's a prodigy to two veteran superstars, Big B and Jaya Bachchan.

'Fed Up' of people calling AB 'Amitabh Ka Beta'

Sharing about her feeling on people associating Abhishek Bachchan as the son of Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan disclosed on the episode of Koffee with Karan in 2007 that, "I'm a bit fed up of people saying that Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan ka Beta. You know I also have a role to play, nobody ever thinks of that."

Well, while Karan Johar, including Jaya, Hema Malini, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actress Esha Deol laughed on the same, it can't be denied that being a son of Amitabh Bachchan is both a blessing and curse for Abhishek. Audience evaluates his performance on the basis of Big B's acting skills, which is not fair to any artist. But when you're born with a big name, you have to work hard to maintain it too.

Abhishek has three superstars in his life, parents Amitabh-Jaya and beautiful wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Some of the notable work of AB's career are Sarkar, Guru, Bunty Babli, Bol Bachchan, Dhoom series and many more.