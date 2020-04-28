Live chats and discussions are becoming a medium of their own during this lockdown period. Nearly all celebrities and many organisations have begun their own series to connect and discuss everything under the sun.

In the same vein the Art of Living Foundation and #ChangeWithin an interface for creative artists in cinema have come together to introduce a series, 'Heart To Heart' and will kick off with Karan Johar and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Neither of the two men need much of an introduction.

The whole point of the series is to discuss mental health and anxiety around the pandemic. The 10-episode long series will feature a different host in each episode all from the film fraternity. A lot of the themes will be related to mental health, loss, relationships, etc. The show will be broadcast on social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The first episode will feature Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The audience is expected to be as large as 100 million people from over 140 countries. The show will go live on Wednesday, April 29th, at 5:00 PM.

It'll be interesting to see what the two speak about from their vastly different professions.