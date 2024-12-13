Shehnaaz Gill has shared a new video of Sajna Ve Sajna flip. After making waves with Sajna Ve Sajna in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; Gill is back to enchant her fans and followers with her sizzling dance moves in the flip version of the song. While the former Bigg Boss star is giving the song her best, not everyone's impressed.

Those who weren't impressed

Let's take a look at some of the reactions. "Don't like her moves at all," wrote a user. "She is so stiff," another user commented. "These moves don't suit Shehnaaz," a social media user wrote. "Expressions on point overall look is good but choreography is bad," another social media user commented. "Previous version was better," a fan wrote.

"Who the hell is doing her songs choreography. They all suck. Poor girl is trying so hard. Love shehnaaz bit the choreography is really bad," read a comment. "Ganesh acharya you ruined a perfectly choreographed previous version," another person commented. "Nice song, but the dance and the voice doesn't match her," read one more of the comments.

Those who didn't like it

However, there were many who felt that she lit the song on fire. "This girl is on fire," read a comment. "Fabulous as always," another person commented. "No one can say it's her first dance number," one more comment read. "Sometimes she looks Katrina," a fan opined. "Shehnaaz's dance moves, expressions, hotness, boldness, beauty, outfit and everything about her are just fire," another fan penned. "Shehnaaz you ate and left no crumbs," was one more of the comments.