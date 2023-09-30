Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has made her foothold in Bollywood. After her immense popularity in Bigg Boss, the actor made her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz won accolades for her small yet meaty role in the film. And now the actor is gearing up for her first ever big Bollywood film a chick flick named Thank You For Coming, the film is helmed by Rhea Kapoor. The film also stars Dolly Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi.

About the film Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming is a film that speaks about women's pleasures when it comes to sex. The trailer of the film received mixed responses from fans.

The cast and crew of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

It was indeed a pride moment as it was the only women-led film that headed to TIFF.

The film made India proud by being the only Indian Feature Film to have its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

The shy and coy girl from Punjab Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13 has transformed into a hot diva, the actor is getting bashed by netizens for her sartorial choice. The actor is now an option for bolder outfits, which isn't being appreciated by her fans.

Throughout her promotions, the actor donned thigh-high slit dresses with plunging neckline outfits at the TIFF, she went braless in a shimmery full-length gown.

Take a look at all her outfits.

Netizens found her attire cringeworthy and missed the old Shehnaaz.

A user wrote, "Overacting and Manner Less... First do proper job and get successful than show these Attitude..."

Another mentioned "She looked cheap and vulgar"

Shehnaaz Gill claps back at trolls

The anchor during the promotion of their film asked Shhenaaz that one of her harsh trolls said, 'Jo pehna hai woh bhi utaar do', (Whatever you have worn remove that too). To which she took the mic and very cheekily said," Agar Rhea Kapoor bolegi toh yeh bhi utaar denge". (If Rhea says, I will take this off as well).

Shehnaaz added that she used to dream of wearing such international designer clothes, and today she is living it.

Thank You For Coming weaves humour seamlessly into its narrative, providing not just a message but also a joyous celebration of womanhood making it a unique blend of entertainment.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, "Thank You For Coming" will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6th, 2023