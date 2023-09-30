Global icon Priyanka Chopra and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra are cousin sisters. The sisters of B-town often give shoutouts for each other's work on their social media. Mimi didi as Pari lovingly addresses PeeCee, the sisters often spend time with each other if they Parineeti had attended Priyanka's wedding and also holidayed with her sister.

Priyanka Chopra skips sister Parineeti's wedding

However, Priyanka Chopra skipped her loving sister Parineeti's wedding as she was enjoying herself with her family at the farmhouse. Ahead of Parineeti and Raghav's wedding, Priyanka dropped the picture on her Instagram stories where she was seen enjoying in a pool with her daugther Malti Marie, and also playing with animals at the farm along with her daughter.

Priyanka was joined by her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. The actress shared a video reel on Instagram, where the three were seen playing and interacting with farm animals such as goats and birds.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned the video: "Farm life with our favourite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat."

Netizens assume Priyanka Chopra didn't attend RagNeeti's wedding due to Joe-Sophie's divorce

Although, Priyanka and Nick Jiju didn't attend Pari's dreamy wedding that took place in Udaipur at the Leela Palace on Sunday, Sept 24, 2023.

Netizens took to social media and slammed Priyanka for holidaying at the farm rather than being an elder sister and blessing Parineeti personally on her big day.

A user wrote, "You were doing timepass on the farm, Why why didn't u attend??"

Another said, "Aapke ghar mein kalesh hai toh apni behen ki shaadi mein nahi aaoge? Rishtedaari toh nibhani padti hai..."(If there are differences at your house, you should have at least attended your sister's wedding.)

Meanwhile, Madhu Chopra was a part of Parineeti's wedding festivities. When the media asked her about Priyanka's absence, she said that Priyanka had prior work commitments. However, that was untrue as Priyanka was at the farm enjoying herself with her family.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding video was dropped by the couple on Friday, the newlyweds look truly, madly in love. The video symbolises the union of the two love birds and is truly a match made in heaven.

The actor was beaming with joy as she saw Raghav as her groom and couldn't contain her excitement.

Watch the video.