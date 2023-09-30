In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly manhandled outside the Congress office in Delhi. The gruesome video has gone viral on social media.

Here's what happened

It so happened that Archana Gautam visited the office with her father to congratulate Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament.

When the news of her visit to the Congress office surfaced, a few miscreants gathered outside the office and manhandled the father-daughter office. It is not clear if the women were party members or supporters who gathered there.

A video of the incident is viral on social media, where Archana Gautam is seen surrounded by several people.

Archana Gautam and her father can be seen being pushed and attacked by a group of people. Her father can be seen lying on the floor as Archana cries for help and asks for water.

Another video shows her father shielding her with his arms as a few women pull her dupatta and push her. They are also seen screaming at her.

A fan page of Bigg Boss on X shared the shocking video and described the incident. The caption read, "Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly beaten by the karyakartas of the Congress party. They were stopped from entering the party office and were beaten at the gate itself.

Archana, who is a big supporter of the Congress party, was trying to enter the party office in New Delhi to congratulate party leader Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge on the passing of the Women's Bill in Parliament."

Netizens have expressed shock upon seeing the video and have demanded strict action against the culprits. Her father Gautam Budh is likely to file a case in the matter in Meerut and will also hold a press conference.

The actor refused to comment and said she would speak when the time is right.

Archana Gautam's political career

Much before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Archana Gautam embarked on a political journey by joining Congress in 2021.

Archana Gautam is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 16.