After the stupendous success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri is back with yet another engaging film that shows the sacrifices of doctors and scientists in The Vaccine war. Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic was the toughest for them as they had to make a vaccine with limited time. Each day, every minute was crucial for these brave hearts. Vivek's in-depth research and never-before-heard challenges depict the hardships of these Corona warriors.

The film shows the story of the scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) who worked to develop India's first vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film sheds light on the challenges and struggles the medical fraternity overcame during the course of making the vaccine.

In a nutshell, the movie shows the growth of medical science, how technology in India has widened and the faith in doctors as to why doctors are considered God in India.

Vaccine War perfectly talks about science, hope, faith, victory and how India battled coronavirus with vaccine.

Just watched #TheVaccineWar ??firstdayfirstshow ??

Well researched movie! ????

Factual ✅

Salute to all our scientists,docs,frontline workers,animals etc every living creature who genuinely helped,sacrificed their lives to save our nation! #Respect ?? (1/2) — Abhi (@e1_lion) September 28, 2023

The film was released on Sept 28, 2023, along with Fukrey 3 which stars Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Sharma, and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles.

Watched @vivekagnihotri ‘s #TheVaccineWar REMARKABLE! EXCELLENT! Human memory is very short. We might have forgotten the Covid and lockdown time. But this film will make you believe in India! Every Indian should watch it to feel proud of our scientists! Especially the women… pic.twitter.com/MlBiXdO6qO — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 27, 2023

Overall a good movie and dedicated to our scientists who developed the Vaccine for a nation of 140 crore people.



How some news reporters just wanted the Foreign vaccine while completely disregard the Indian Vaccine.#NanaPatekar… pic.twitter.com/pOczDmT596 — Abhishek Singhal (@abhitweets20) September 29, 2023

The Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, and Anupam Kher in leading roles. Due to Anant Chaturthi in various parts of India, the film didn't pick up on the first day. However, movie-goers who managed to watch the film have shared their review on social media.

Review: BRILLIANT#VivekAgnihotri delivers the most meaningful film that showcases the heroic tale of scientists' hard work & sacrifices ?#TheVaccineWar is a film for everyone. MUST WATCH #TheVaccineWarReview ✨ @vivekagnihotri… pic.twitter.com/XZYLZSVcJs — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) September 28, 2023

Big congratulations @vivekagnihotri ji for an extraordinary film like "The Vaccine War", movie with pure & real content.

I hope this movie will break all the box office records soon.



Must must must watch this film !#Pallavijoshi #NanaPatekar @AnupamPKher@GirijaOak @raimasen pic.twitter.com/WyLTlwZ0LO — Mayur Sejpal ?? (@mayursejpal) September 28, 2023

Pl watch this video and understand ‘Bollywood Scam’. Please share with everyone as #TheVaccineWar is your film. Only you can burst this scam. #ATrueStory pic.twitter.com/Ur6wvEMJKT — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 26, 2023

Your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory is in cinemas now. Pl bless us.



Please buy a ticket for your mother and all the women in your family. This is the best way to express gratitude. pic.twitter.com/D39yotc5co — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 28, 2023

Earlier, noted author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy heaped praises on Vivek Agnihotri and his film. Speaking at the screening, she stated, "Behind every successful woman is an understanding man." This statement was directed towards the makers of the film, highlighting the power of unity and collaboration. Furthermore, Sudha Murthy exclaimed, "India can do it!" Her emotional response echoed the film's core message of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Just watched @vivekagnihotri ‘s #TheVaccineWar - just awesome film. So much was like reliving 2020/21. Fitting tribute to India’s scientists — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) September 24, 2023

The Vaccine War also stars Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.