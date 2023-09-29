Fake! Shah Rukh Khan didnt injure his nose in US; looks fit as fiddle at Mumbai airport Close
Fake! Shah Rukh Khan didn't injure his nose in US; looks fit as fiddle at Mumbai airport

After the stupendous success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri is back with yet another engaging film that shows the sacrifices of doctors and scientists in The Vaccine war. Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic was the toughest for them as they had to make a vaccine with limited time. Each day, every minute was crucial for these brave hearts. Vivek's in-depth research and never-before-heard challenges depict the hardships of these Corona warriors.

The film shows the story of the scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) who worked to develop India's first vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film sheds light on the challenges and struggles the medical fraternity overcame during the course of making the vaccine.

In a nutshell, the movie shows the growth of medical science, how technology in India has widened and the faith in doctors as to why doctors are considered God in India.

Vaccine War perfectly talks about science, hope, faith, victory and how India battled coronavirus with vaccine.

Fans applaud Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War 

Moviegoers get a dose of nostalgia as they travel back to 2020 and 2021 when everything began.

The film was released on Sept 28, 2023, along with Fukrey 3 which stars Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Sharma, and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles.

The Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, and Anupam Kher in leading roles. Due to Anant Chaturthi in various parts of India, the film didn't pick up on the first day. However, movie-goers who managed to watch the film have shared their review on social media.

A user wrote, "Just watched #TheVaccineWar, firstdayfirstshow, Well researched movie! Factual, Salute to all our scientists, docs, frontline workers, animals etc every living creature who genuinely helped, and sacrificed their lives to save our nation! #Respect."

Another added, "maine aaj #TheVaccineWar is a Tribute to our unsung heros. Thankyou."

Earlier, noted author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy heaped praises on Vivek Agnihotri and his film. Speaking at the screening, she stated, "Behind every successful woman is an understanding man." This statement was directed towards the makers of the film, highlighting the power of unity and collaboration. Furthermore, Sudha Murthy exclaimed, "India can do it!" Her emotional response echoed the film's core message of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

The Vaccine War also stars Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

