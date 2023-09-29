Fake! Shah Rukh Khan didnt injure his nose in US; looks fit as fiddle at Mumbai airport Close
Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of the recently released film Jawan. The film has created history at the box office as the film has surpassed Rs 1,000 crore club. This has been a wonderful year for SRK personally as well as professionally. After four years, SRK made a comeback in January 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan in September. Both films did exceptionally well at the box office.

To thank his fans for their constant support, SRK held a press conference for media and interacted with them.

Two days before, SRK hosted an Ask SRK session where he answered fan questions on social media with panache.

He also answered questions on the negativity around trolls targeting him over his religious beliefs, whether box-office numbers of Jawan are rigged, message for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and updates on Dunki. 

ICYMI: Here's the complete SRK AMA session.

During the interaction, one of the users asked SRK, @iamsrk What about fake collection numbers of Jawaan? So many news that produces are spreading fake collection numbers.

To this, the Jawan actor replied in a witty style, "Chupp baith aur ginta reh! bas!!! (Shut up and just count), Don't get distracted in counting!!! #Jawan."

Another fan inquired as to which of his characters his wife Gauri liked the most. He asked, "I heard that #Gauri is always brutally honest about your performances, so did she like #jawan and which character #AskSRK."

To this, SRK replied, "She loved Vikram And the bald Azad. Didn't like the voice I had used so I redubbed it actually!! #Jawan."

He also gave a shoutout to Salman Khan's Tiger 3's teaser.

He also spoke about Dunki's shoot schedule.

A user asked, "Do you shoot DUNKI in Saudi Arabia ??"

He said, "Yea it was a fantastic shoot in Saudi!!!"

A fan asked, "#AskSRK Sir say something about @imVkohli because everyday we are watching some fan war posts between them."

He answered, " I love @imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being....bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara!!!" ( He is like our son-in-law).

A fan asked, "One advice to your fans to be calm and positive like you amidst this social media negativity and fan wars."

The fan averred, "Yeah good idea. Please all of us have to have patience and dignity. No using profanities and personal negativity for anyone. God Bhagwaan Allah looks at those kindly whose words are kind. Words lead to things and things to feelings...spread love only."

A fan asked, "Have you seen #TigerKaMessage Teaser ... Would you like to share your view on this KHAN SAAB #AskSRK."

He replied, "Yeh toh teaser hai....Tiger...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.(This is the teaser, you are yet to see the film) It will be stunning ( inside info) ha ha!!!

A fan asked, "According to you what's the biggest gift that Allah gives you? Love you.."

He said, "To learn how to respect humanity and have humility....towards each other and their life."

The last one to ASK SRK was director Rajkummar Hirani, he wrote, "Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain." (Get out of bathroom, what are you doing, we have to see the trailer).

King Khn replied, "Oh Sh#%. Coming sir...doston se baat kar raha tha!!! (I as talking to my friends) Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! H(e will remove me from Dunki )Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you....Muah."

Dunki release date 

SRK also confirmed the release date of Dunki at the success event of Jawan. He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami, we released 'Jawan', now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid." 

