Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of the recently released film Jawan. The film has created history at the box office as the film has surpassed Rs 1,000 crore club. This has been a wonderful year for SRK personally as well as professionally. After four years, SRK made a comeback in January 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan in September. Both films did exceptionally well at the box office.

To thank his fans for their constant support, SRK held a press conference for media and interacted with them.

Two days before, SRK hosted an Ask SRK session where he answered fan questions on social media with panache.

He also answered questions on the negativity around trolls targeting him over his religious beliefs, whether box-office numbers of Jawan are rigged, message for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and updates on Dunki.

ICYMI: Here's the complete SRK AMA session.

Away shooting. Been told call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

During the interaction, one of the users asked SRK, @iamsrk What about fake collection numbers of Jawaan? So many news that produces are spreading fake collection numbers.

Never ever. The road ahead is more attractive than the paths I have already negotiated. #Jawan https://t.co/DSLW2lO30f — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

To this, the Jawan actor replied in a witty style, "Chupp baith aur ginta reh! bas!!! (Shut up and just count), Don't get distracted in counting!!! #Jawan."

I like them all….but I love the last line….Kalee no deal good to go girls….#Jawan https://t.co/xgT80xivg8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Love Yash ji and miss him….he would be so happy for me right now. https://t.co/4ioa8lP74c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Another fan inquired as to which of his characters his wife Gauri liked the most. He asked, "I heard that #Gauri is always brutally honest about your performances, so did she like #jawan and which character #AskSRK."

Bhai main Massy nahi bahut Classy hoon…. https://t.co/gSDrJxAS5g — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

To this, SRK replied, "She loved Vikram And the bald Azad. Didn't like the voice I had used so I redubbed it actually!! #Jawan."

#Dunki is done and very beautiful. A little like life itself!! https://t.co/3q4tLkXyEz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

He also gave a shoutout to Salman Khan's Tiger 3's teaser.

Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan https://t.co/2IjRUB03jR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

He also spoke about Dunki's shoot schedule.

A user asked, "Do you shoot DUNKI in Saudi Arabia ??"

He said, "Yea it was a fantastic shoot in Saudi!!!"

A fan asked, "#AskSRK Sir say something about @imVkohli because everyday we are watching some fan war posts between them."

He answered, " I love @imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being....bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara!!!" ( He is like our son-in-law).

A fan asked, "One advice to your fans to be calm and positive like you amidst this social media negativity and fan wars."

Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning ( inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!! https://t.co/VWt7ERR2ie — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

The fan averred, "Yeah good idea. Please all of us have to have patience and dignity. No using profanities and personal negativity for anyone. God Bhagwaan Allah looks at those kindly whose words are kind. Words lead to things and things to feelings...spread love only."

#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na!!! https://t.co/aoAjPVpQHU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

A fan asked, "Have you seen #TigerKaMessage Teaser ... Would you like to share your view on this KHAN SAAB #AskSRK."

He replied, "Yeh toh teaser hai....Tiger...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.(This is the teaser, you are yet to see the film) It will be stunning ( inside info) ha ha!!!

Vikram loves Fruit Loops and pancakes with honey and chocolate spread!! And obviously Ice cream…. https://t.co/Wd4IHwdqbs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

A fan asked, "According to you what's the biggest gift that Allah gives you? Love you.."

He said, "To learn how to respect humanity and have humility....towards each other and their life."

#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!! https://t.co/2M5u6iFR8d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Yaar yeh Zero Zero mat yaad dilao abhi….ha ha. https://t.co/nTMFH2nfn3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Aashiq hoon na….sharaabi aankhein…behki behki chaal….hansta hua chehra aur bikhre bikhre baal… https://t.co/4Q8Ul0zFwd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

The last one to ASK SRK was director Rajkummar Hirani, he wrote, "Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain." (Get out of bathroom, what are you doing, we have to see the trailer).

Don’t worry I am also schizophrenic like that….like a gentle giant….one for maar dhaar and one for pyaar beshumaar!! https://t.co/c3TBTkIZyW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Two words Raju is a jaadu ki jhappi and also a jaadu ki pappi… https://t.co/faZ9l6HnEC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Which dimple?… left one or right one…please book in advance. https://t.co/XXuVMBITyn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

I always wanted to remain a kid…and I think I have achieved that….life has been kind to me. Haven’t lost the innocence yet! https://t.co/Ev9Tr8640t — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Pehle yeh bata yeh billi ki photo kyun bheji Iss Gambhir sawaal ke saath!!?? #Jawan https://t.co/Vt1x6PI7ld — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Please HR inko leke jao. Have just told @RedChilliesEnt to figure out a discount offer for all ha ha. If they listen it will be cheaper to take the whole office. U will become their favourite!! #Jawan https://t.co/y9ucLGNzmF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Indiaaaaaa…..Indiaaaa. All the best to the boys…..have a great World cup!! All the best https://t.co/g6A9xx8g83 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

I love @imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being….bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara!!! https://t.co/SYB4sRPIqo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

To learn how to respect humanity and have humility….towards each other and their life. https://t.co/oP7o3YSgRH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Chupp baith aur ginta reh…bas!!! Don’t get distracted in counting!!! #Jawan https://t.co/vIsUn5W4X7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

King Khn replied, "Oh Sh#%. Coming sir...doston se baat kar raha tha!!! (I as talking to my friends) Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! H(e will remove me from Dunki )Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you....Muah."

Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!! pic.twitter.com/d9Adfl1ggs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2023

Dunki release date

SRK also confirmed the release date of Dunki at the success event of Jawan. He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami, we released 'Jawan', now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid."