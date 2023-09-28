Alia Bhatt is head over heels in love with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress never leaves a chance to profess her love towards her husband, be it through interviews, media launches or brand collaboration videos, she often shares anecdotes and cute banters they have on a day-to-day basis with her fans, often starting with "my husband... then boyfriend..."

Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor

Today, on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, actor and doting wife, Alia Bhatt shared an Instagram carousel of the best moments she had with Ranbir. In the first photo, she is seen kissing Ranbir on his cheek cutely. In the second photo, they have their arms around each other as they enjoy a match. The next one was her wedding ceremony. And the last one was an intense close-up.

While one of the pictures also has Ranbir's black and white picture from their wedding.

Captioning the pictures she also revealed that Ranbir has a secret Instagram account.

Alia captioned the post, "My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I'd like to say is.. happy birthday baby you make it ALL magical (sic)."

Not just Alia, Ranbir's mother actor Neetu Kapoor, cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karima Kapoor also wished the actor.

Apart from them, fans also took to social media and wished the actor on his birthday.

Minutes after Alia penned a loved-up post for Ranbir on his birthday, netizens responded to Alia's series of pictures that she posted. A section of netizens was of the view that Ranbir and Alia were a match made in heaven. While several others were of the view that they were one of the cringed couples in B-town.

Take a look at the reactions

A user wrote, "Like Chapri couple seeing camera they start doing.... "

Another mentioned, "Sorry but I just can't stop laughing at Ranbir's close-up pic that wedding one."

Meanwhile, on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, the makers of Animal unveiled the teaser of the film. Alia Bhatt shared the teaser video on her Instagram profile.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed Raha last year in November.