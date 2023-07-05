Evergreen star Rekha is known for her elegance and style. At the age of 69, and almost three decades in showbiz with over 200 films the actress still makes heads turn with her appearance. Be it exquisite sarees, western wear, traditional outfit or designer ensemble, there is absolutely no one who can match up to Rekha's poise and simplicity. Her aura is magnetic and no one can simply match up to her style and sensibility acing a fusion couture.

Rekha exudes grace, poise and radiance she stuns on the cover page of Vogue Arabia

Veteran actor Rekha made several jaws drop as she posed on the cover page of the international magazine cover Vogue Arabia.

Fans and friends of Rekha from the film fraternity were smitten by the actor's flawless beauty. Rekha's photoshoot for an international cover comes at a time when we see GEN Z stars making bold and powerful appearances, at that time seeing Rekha on the cover page looks resplendent and we certainly can't take our eyes off her beauty.

Not only has Rekha made a stunning appearance on the cover page, but after almost a decade Rekha has indulged in a freewheeling conversation and poured her heart out about her personal and professional life, she also gave two cents about new-age actors.

Rekha in a melange of regal ensembles is all styled by Manish Malhotra.

Rekha donned a lovely Muslin Angarkha Anarkali with an ivory churidar and juttis in the third look, which was shown on Instagram. She wore a dramatic and complex matha patti, as well as matching flower earrings and hefty necklaces made of gold and kundan.

Rekha exudes royalty in a classic golden saree with layered necklaces, bangles, earrings, and statement rings made of diamonds. She wore a custom Van Cleef and Arpels necklace called the Maharaja that weighs 161.62 carats and required 5,000 hours to create.

Fusion outfit

The veteran star made a classic fusion combo as she wore a black turtleneck top and layered it over a sumptuous antique brocade jacket decorated with elaborate threadwork, sequins, and golden embroidery. A flowy jacket and headdress with gold zari embroidery added a touch of Mughal opulence and grace. She finished the look with a hefty necklace and stud earrings in addition to her trademark dramatic lips and eyelids.

Let's take a look

Rekha spoke about how the younger generation of actors are also aware of how she works. "Today there is an avalanche of young talent with extraordinary skills and I am thoroughly impressed by their debut performances. And it gives me great pleasure that I am here to witness their rise. It is also incredibly heartening to see how they resonate with me when so many of my colleagues have been long forgotten by this new generation. They recognize that the work I do now, very sparingly, is still done with a sense of great reverence for the craft, with gratitude, and absolute love," she said.

Age is just a number

"I feel like a newcomer every day. And I trust those who demonstrate commitment like I do. Whether I make films or not, it never leaves me. I have my memories to relive what I love. And when the time is right, the right project will find me."

During the conversation, the veteran was also asked 'When you love someone or something so deeply, does the love disappear?' Rekha responded, "No. Once the relationship is established it is forever. Sometimes we may want more and sometimes it's just enough. This applies to my craft. I was born with an instinct for the perseverance of beauty. Sure, I was born to actor... but it is my insatiable quest for learning, my willingness to keep my eyes and heart open, absorbing beauty with positivity not negativity, that gives me command over my craft. I feel like a newcomer every day. And I trust those who demonstrate commitment as I do."

Seeing the actor's flawless images. Netizens flocked to Twitter and said that she is giving "Khoon Bhari Maang' vibes, this is one of the films Rekha was part of.

giving me khoon bhari maang vibes https://t.co/OId3SEHIUa — ich bin noah (@ichbinnikhat) July 3, 2023

it’s khoon bhari maang. blood of the men she’s sacrificed to stay looking that flawless https://t.co/7Fuehe7igO — k (@krownnist) July 3, 2023

Rekha's last full-fledged appearance was in the 2014 film Super Nani, co-starring Sharman Joshi, Randhir Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others.