Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming merely a fortnight ago, and drama inside the house has already intensified. From Akansha Puri and Jad Hadid locking lips for nearly 20 seconds in a given task by the inmates to Jad showing his bum during a heated argument with Bebiba, the show has seen a lot last week.

In fact, Salman Khan apologised to his fans and viewers of Bigg Boss OTT on behalf of the makes for showing a kissing scene that goes against the OTT belt. Salman also reprimanded Jad, Akansha and other inmates and to sum up, Jad apologized to the audience. Salman Khan then schooled Avinash and Falak for targeting Fukra insaan (Abhishek Malhan) and poking him by talking about

Amid all the drama that unfolded in the house, Akansha was eliminated. However, things just didn't end there, popular social media influencer Prakash Kumar, widely known as Puneet Superstar added fuel in the minds of the viewers to the ongoing hatred for BB OTT 2.

Puneet requests fans to delete the app

During a recent live session, social media influencer Puneet expressed his anger and dissatisfaction with the makers of Bigg Boss, claiming that his eviction from the show was unfair. In an attempt to rally support, he asked his followers to delete the Jio Cinema app and share a screenshot with him via direct message. To incentivize his fans, Puneet also said that he will provide meals to the needy for every Jio Cinema app deletion.

Watch the clip of Puneet's live session

Jio App saw a massive downfall after Puneet request.

The drastic drop in ratings for the app on the Google Play Store can be seen with 19 lakh reviews, the average rating currently stands at a dismal 1.1 stars.

Punnet's eviction

Puneet was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 for damaging Bigg Boss's property and picking fights with inmates. The housemates voluntarily evicted Puneet. Puneet's popularity and craze are immense and when it was announced that Abdu will enter the house as a wild card contestant, fans demanded Puneet's entry into the house.

He stays for 1day but whole season gonna be remembered by his name only #PuneetSuperstar rocks #BebikaDhurve shocks ? #BigBossOTT2 #Fukralnsaan gonna shine on ⭐✨ pic.twitter.com/80g1hQnCSf — Neetu Singh (@NeetuSi23184714) June 25, 2023

BREAKING: Netizens boycott, Jio Cinema's play store ratings fall to 1.1 after Puneet Superstar's eviction from Bigg Boss.



The influencer had asked people to uninstall and boycott the app. pic.twitter.com/DBV3vEmyUe — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY ?? (@AdvAshutoshBJP) July 3, 2023

Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan

Meanwhile, Jad has been nominated this week as part of his punishment for dropping his pants and showing his butt on OTT during his fight with a fellow contestant Bebika.