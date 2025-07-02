For a while now there have been rumours of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya being more than "just good friends". The two raised eyebrows with their chemistry when they walked the ramp recently. And now, adding fuel to the fire, the duo even seems to be holidaying together in Italy. Veer and Tara shared identical pictures from their recent vacation and there's very little left to the imagination now.

Veer Pahariya and Tara have sparked some serious buzz about their dating with their recent social media posts. After a bitter breakup with Aadar Jain, Sutaria seems to have found love again in the arms of Shikhar Pahariya's brother. Veer recently made his debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force'. The movie might have pushed him in front of the troll army but it did get him that ramp walk where he met the 'Student of the Year 2' actress.

Social media reactions

However, social media isn't very pleased with this new equation. "Even in this vacation, Veer will do his iconic step and Tara will run away," wrote a social media user. "Can't he get famous without any girl?" asked another social media user. "100 times better than that Aadar Jain," read a comment.

"She deserves better," read a comment.

"Who cares??? They've already been written off!" another comment read.

"Why Tara always finds rich nepo kids?" another one of the comments read.

"Pahariya seems loyal", "Again she chooses nepo", "wasn't he dating manushi?" were some more comments on the post shared by Viral Bhayani.

Tara and Aadar

Tara was dating Aadar Jain for several years before he suddenly called it quits and got married to Alekha Advani. In his wedding speech too, Aadar claimed that he did "timepass" for three years as he knew he had to come back to Alekha. The wedding speech received a lot of hate and trolling on social media, post which Jain even had to offer a clarification.