Tara Sutaria seems to have found love once again. After her break-up with Aadar Jain, the actress is now rumoured to be dating Arunoday Singh. Tara and the Jism fame actor have reportedly been together for over a year now but want to keep things hush-hush. Tara's family is reportedly also aware of the couple and has no qualms over it.

Tara's breakup with Arunoday

Tara was earlier dating Aadar Jain. From their Christmas parties to each and every event, the duo used to make joint appearance. What went wrong between the two remains unknown but the two parted ways in January 2023. Soon after that, Jain was reported to be dating Alekha Advani. On the other hand, Sutaria found nursing her broken heart in Arunoday's company.

Back in Feb 2023, Arunoday had shared a hand made sketch of the actress and shared it on social media. He wrote, "On a whim, after coming across this photograph of the extraordinary @tarasutaria by the extraordinary @sashajairam, I decided to take a crack at it, with both their blessings," the Blackmail actor wrote.

Tara - Arunoday's chemistry

A Reddit post recently revealed how they saw Tara and Arunoday with the actress' parents at a restaurant. The two celebs seemed cosy and indulged in some PDA too. "Saw them together in a fancy restaurant in Bandra with Tara's parents I'm assuming. They both were sitting together and the parents seemed to be chill and leaving the love birds alone," read the reddit post.

"They were sitting quite close and enjoying each other's company. TBH, they were looking so good together. Wonder no paps were around and how shush shush the meeting was," the post further read. Despite the two going strong, the couple wants to keep their relationship private and hidden from the public eye.