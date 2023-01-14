Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has been in the headlines for quite some time now following her rumoured break-up with longtime boyfriend Aadar Jain. Though there was no official statement or acknowledgement from the couple, reports had stated that the two parted ways to focus and give time to their individual careers.

Tara Sutaria wrote a cryptic caption

Recently, on Friday, January 13, Tara took to her Instagram account to share dreamy pictures of herself from her dinner date. The photo showed the 'Student of the Year 2' actress all smiles in a white outfit with a plunging neckline while she posed for the camera.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Tara wrote a cryptic caption, "The very thought of you and I forget to do, the little ordinary things that everyone ought to do. I'm living in a kind of daydream.. I'm happy as a king. And foolish though it may seem, to me that's everything (musical notes emojis)." She added the lyrics 'The Very Thought Of You' on the photo.

As soon as the post was shared, several celebrities of the B-town, including Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, Sanjana Sanghi, Celina Sharma and others, were seen commenting on the photo. Fans were also seen reacting to the post. One user said, "Soo pretty (red heart emoji)," while another fan commented, "Gorgeous." A third comment read, "Beautiful as ever (red heart emoji)." Another netizen commented, "She is glowing so much." Meanwhile, another fan said, "You are good and now that you have broke up is all good for your career....but listen? pls select good roles".

On the work front

Apart from sharing the photo, Tara also took to her Instagram Stories to answer the fan questions and reshared the pictures on her IG story and captioned it, "Evenings with my best girl @missmehtaa (musical note and white heart emojis)." She went on to tag her friend Shraddha Mehta who is a makeup artist.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in 'Ek Villian Returns' along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in 'Apurva'.