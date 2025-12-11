Days after Jaya Bachchan mocked paparazzi for their attire, Shatrughan Sinha has defended them. Shatrughan Sinha showed his support towards the paparazzi by defending their clothing. This came a few days after Jaya Bachchan had said that they come wearing "gande (dirty) pants." Shotgun Sinha was at the unveiling of the latest issue of the Society Achievers magazine with Poonam Dhillon, where he tried to uplift them.

Shatrughan was addressing the event when he took a moment to pause and praise the paparazzi present. "Aap log pant bhi achhi pehente hain aur shirt bhi achhi pehente hain," he said. This left everyone buzzing and made Poonam Dhillon add how the mood seemed like that of a new year. The paparazzi too were left happy with his comments.

What had Jaya Bachchan said...

Jaya Bachchan is known for her love-hate relationship with the shutterbugs. The veteran actress often gets into tiffs with them over their comments and how they get asked to pose. At a recent interview, Jaya had questioned the professional etiquette of the paparazzi. She had added how just because they have a mobile in their hands, they feel they could capture anyone.

"Bahar drain-pipe type gande-gande pants pehen kar, haath mein mobile le kar... they think just because they have a phone, they can take your picture and say whatever they want, along with the kind of comments they pass," she had said angrily.

Paps reacted

Jaya's comments hadn't gone down well with the members of the media who had called for boycotting her grandson, Agastya Nanda. However, this wasn't the first time that the 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' actress had expressed her inconvenience with the paparazzi. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan had once revealed why Jaya hates paparazzi so much.

The Bachchan duo had revealed that their mother comes from the school of thought where one shouldn't be photographed without their consent, which the paps now do. They had also said that the Parliamentrian feels claustrophobic amid their presence and thus snaps.