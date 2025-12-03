Jaya Bachchan is known for her unfiltered, nondiplomatic statements and unabashedly honest interviews. The veteran actress recently sat down for an interview and spoke her heart out on her political career, marriage with Amitabh Bachchan, his political career, paparazzi culture, and lots more. Jaya admitted that for her it was love at first sight.

Jaya Bachchan said that she doesn't believe in the institution of marriage but has been happily married for 52 years. "Shaadi ka laddoo hai khao toh mushkil, na khao toh mushkil. We didn't even sign the register in old times. Later on, we found out that we had to sign it, and we signed the register after what I don't know how many years of our marriage. That means we were living illegally," she told Barkha Dutt.

Amitabh's views on marriage

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' actress went on to add that she would not advise her granddaughter Navya Nanda to get married. Jaya also cheekily went on to remark that Amitabh Bachchan might say that marrying her was the "biggest mistake of my life".

"I have not asked him. He might say 'biggest mistake of my life', but I don't want to hear that," she said.

Jaya's love at first sight

"Do you have to dig into old wounds? I have been married for the last 52 years to the same man. Isse jada pyaar main nahin kar sakti hoon. (I can't love more than that). It will sound outdated for me to say that you shouldn't get married... It was love at first sight," she went on to add.

Amitabh and Jaya got married in 1973 and have been one of Bollywood's most powerful and influential couples. In the same interview, Mrs. Bachchan had also spoken about how Big B doesn't share his opinions as easily and freely as she does.