Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri's marriage remains one of the strongest in the industry. Amitabh and Jaya have braved success, lows, allegations, rumours and even bankruptcy in their six decades of marriage. From acting to foray into politics; Jaya Bachchan has had a success in both her career choices.

Family feared Jaya's decision

However, when it comes to Amitabh Bachchan, his political journey remained short and not so favourable. Jaya has now said in an interview that the family feared she might speak out anything when she entered the industry. "Not because they thought I was wrong, but because they were scared that I would blurt out anything," the veteran actress told Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story.

Reflecting on Amitabh's journey in Parliament, Jaya said that he must have been frustrated. "He must have been very frustrated. He has opinions, but I don't think he felt that was the forum for him to express them. I don't care—I express my opinion. I am a daughter of a journalist, don't forget that," she said humorously.

Jaya supported Big B's political career

Jaya added that she was in support of Sr Bachchan's political journey and even rallied for him. "I supported him. I did door-to-door campaigning—nobody used to do that in those days. My belief was that the country has made you what you are; you owe it to the country, and you must give back in some way."

Amitabh, a close friend of Rajiv Gandhi, contested from Allahabad for Congress and won with a great margin. But, soon, he was linked in the Bofors scandal. Decades later he was given clean chit by the CBI but he never thought of going back to politics again calling it the biggest mistake of his life.

However, when it comes to the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' actress, Jaya enjoys being in the Parliament despite the occupational hazard of being short of hearing owing to all the screaming. "I have become short of hearing because in Parliament you hear so much screaming. Thank God I have not lost my mind—just a little bit of my hearing," she concluded.