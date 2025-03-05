Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user who frequently shares his thoughts, daily updates about his family, and insights into his work on Twitter and Instagram.

Recently, he took to social media to defend his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, amid the ongoing nepotism debate.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'Nepotism' Video On Son Abhishek

Addressing the issue, Amitabh responded to a post that described Abhishek as an "unnecessary victim" of nepotism negativity. A user on X wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan unnecessarily became the victim of 'nepotism' negativity, but the number of good films in his filmography is very high."

I feel the same .. and not just because I am his Father https://t.co/PvJXne1eew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2025

Agreeing with the sentiment, Amitabh replied, "I feel the same... and not just because I am his father."

Abhishek Bachchan unnecessary became the victim of “nepotism” negativity, but the amount of good films in his filmography are very high ??



This is what I think, if you feel the same or otherwise, lmk!@juniorbachchan #AbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/7WVTWoBI0f — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) March 3, 2025

In another post, a fan shared a video of Abhishek at the HT India's Most Stylish Awards, praising how he stole the spotlight at the event. Amitabh reacted with admiration, writing, "Superior... Abhishek... stunning... Abhishek... the walk, the grace, and... THE STYLE... and no fuss, just a normal being... away from the unnecessary display of excitement or attention-seeking... ❤️."

Meanwhile, another fan posted the trailer of Abhishek's upcoming film, Be Happy and praised his performance. Amitabh responded, "Abhishek, you are extraordinary. The way you adapt and transform with each character is an incredible art. Love you, Bhaiyu."

This isn't the first time Amitabh has publicly appreciated Abhishek's work. Following the release of I Want To Talk, Amitabh shared his thoughts on his blog, writing:

"Some films invite you to be entertained... some films invite you to BE the film. I WANT TO TALK does just that—it invites you to BE the film... Abhishek, you are not Abhishek; you are ARJUN SEN of the film. Let them say what they say."

Fans have largely supported Amitabh's defense of Abhishek, with many praising his humility and talent. One user commented, "He has been unfairly criticized but is an excellent actor—stylish, well-mannered, and talented."

Another highlighted Abhishek's ability to carve out his own identity despite being the son of Bollywood's biggest star, calling him a "genuine professional and not a nepo kid."

What's next for Abhishek and Amitabh?

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Season 16 of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). On the big screen, he was last seen in Vettiyan, alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk, which hit theaters on November 22 last year. He will next be seen in Be Happy, premiering on Amazon Prime Video next week.