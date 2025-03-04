Orhan Awatramani, fondly known as Orry, is one of the most talked-about socialites who never fails to grab headlines—whether for his witty one-liners, eccentric fashion choices, or trendy phone covers. The social media star is not just popular among Gen Z but is also loved by millennials.

Orry is widely recognized for his iconic and so-called "magical touch." His signature move—placing one hand on a celebrity's chest or stomach—has often raised eyebrows, with several pictures and videos of him striking this pose going viral. He has repeatedly spoken about his unique touch, claiming it has a special effect on people.

Recently, in an interview with ABP Live, Orry made a bizarre claim. He stated that he touched an actor friend, and months later, the actor's wife conceived after struggling to get pregnant for eight years.

"People believe that my touch has the power to make them feel rejuvenated and younger. I don't go around telling people, 'Oh, my touch can do this.' People just happen to believe it, and I'm not stopping them," Orry said.

He further added, "Once, a man who wanted to have a child with his wife—after eight years of marriage—came to me. I touched him, and three months later, his wife conceived. He called me and told me this. I'm not interfering in the doctor's business, but I just know I gave them the touch... and she got pregnant after eight years. Maybe it's a coincidence, maybe it's not. I'm not saying it, he said it."

His unconventional statement sparked reactions online, with many calling him out for making absurd claims. Some even speculated that he was referring to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

"How many stupid people does Bollywood have now? All the nepo kids, this Orry, Urvashi, Kangana... How can people be so brainless?" one user commented.