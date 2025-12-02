Dharmendra's death has left a void in the industry. Loved and celebrated by one and all, the 'He Man' of Bollywood passed away on November 25. Various celebs visited Sunny Deol and Hema Malini separately at their homes to offer condolences. Shatrughan Sinha, who shared a family equation with the 'Sholay' actor also visited Hema Malini.

Sinha's post for Dharmendra

Shotgun Sinha said that it was heartbreaking for him to meet Hema Malini amid such traumatic period for her. He added that Dharmendra was like an elder brother to him. Sinha also revealed that he met Esha and Ahana Deol as well. "Met our dearest family friend @dreamgirlhema," he wrote.

"It was heart breaking to meet her in these traumatic times of her tremendous loss of our dearest family friend our elder brother @aapkadharam. Met her two beautiful daughters @Esha_Deol #AhanaDeol with comforting words for their immense loss," the Kaala Patthar actor said.

Met our dearest family friend @dreamgirlhema. It was heart breaking to meet her in these traumatic times of her tremendous loss of our dearest family friend our elder brother @aapkadharam. Met her two beautiful daughters @Esha_Deol #AhanaDeol with comforting words for their… pic.twitter.com/TrpMhxYNoN — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 1, 2025

Sonakshi Sinha's father also penned a long note remembering the veteran actor. Sharing pictures of their golden days together, he wrote, "Dharamji was a kind & gentle soul. He isn't with us today but his memories will live with us forever. Prayers & condolences for their peace in these difficult times. God bless them all. Shanti (peace)."

Hema Malini's pic

Ajit Pawar had gone to meet the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood at her home post Dharmendra's death. The picture of Hema from that meeting had left everyone grieving with the shaken look on her face. The 'Baghban' actress has been sharing rare and unseen pictures with Dharmendra remembering him on social media. Malini had also said that her pain was indescribable.