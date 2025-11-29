Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol recently held a grand 'celebration of life' prayer meet for their father, Dharmendra. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to many other big wigs attended the prayer meet to offer their condolences to the Deol family. But, not in sight were Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

As per a few other reports, Hema Malini held a separate puja at her home, done by pandits. Many celebs visited both the prayer meets. But, the families not coming together for Dharmendra's last rites and prayer meet has raised many eyebrows. Social media is filled with comments on Sunny and Hema, blaming them for hurting Dharmendra.

Some have lashed out at Sunny and Bobby for separate prayer meet for Dharmendra and not inviting Hema in it. On the other hand, some have slammed Hema Malini for not adding Sunny and Bobby in her tribute post for the legendary actor. Some have commented on Hema being Dharmendra's second wife and ruining the happiness of the Deol family.

Social media slams Sunny, Bobby, Hema

"It's sounds good if you add Sunny, Bobby as well," a user wrote.

"Where is Sunny deol & Bobby Deol" another user commented.

"Ismein Deol family kahan hai?" a social media user wrote.

"Khabhi pahali wife k sath bhi photo daal dete (Should have put his photo with his first wife too)," another social media user commented.

"Itni jaldi post b krna start krdia (started posting so quick)," read a comment.

"Jo kuchh bhi ho par aapne dharam ji ki pehli wife ko bahut dard diya hai (whatever said and done, you have hurt Dharmendra's first wife a lot)," another comment read.

"Your family is very small. You cropped out the entire family and called just him and your daughters family, aren't you ashamed of yourself for doing so?" a person wrote.

"Shame on sunny bobby such a disgraceful act by deol brothers they sidelined hema ji and daughters from prayer meet ok they don't like hema ji fine what was the fault of esha and ahana ?? Did they forgot that those 2 were their father's daughter's and eventually their half-sisters !!!! Both of them showing their colors as soon as dharam ji left they're showing all 3 of them especially esha & ahana (what is their fault) the girls not part of their own father's prayer meet!" another person wrote.

"Sunny bobby hema all should have come together for Dharmendra after his passing for his peaceful journey" and "Separate prayer meets? What on earth..." were some more comments.