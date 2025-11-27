Hema Malini has broken her silence on Dharmendra's journey to the heavenly abode with a heart-tugging post. The 'He Man' of Bollywood passed away on November 24, after a long battle with age related ailments. The Deol family including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aahana and Esha is still trying to come to terms with the legend's passing.

Hema Malini's emotional post

Now, Hema Malini has shared an emotional post remembering and celebrating her the legendary actor. "Dharam ji!" Hema began the note with. "He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my 'go to' person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them," she wrote.

The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood praised his humility despite being a star of his stature. "As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever," she wrote.

Indescribable pain

Hema Malini also reflected on the life of loneliness ahead and called her pain "indescribable". "My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments," she concluded.

In another post, the 'Baghban' actress shared several pictures of herself with Dharmendra from their good and happy times together. Bollywood celebs, social media fans and followers have been left overwhelmed with Hema's tear-jerking post.