The Deol family is trying to grapple with the immense personal loss of losing the patriarch of their family. From Sunny Deol, Hema Malini, Bobby Deol, Esha; the entire Deol clan has been staying away from the paparazzi, trying to come to terms with the loss of the legend. Amid all this, we are reminded of how Bobby Deol had walked out of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' as he couldn't see the 'He Man' dying.

Bobby Deol had told Pinkvilla that he was not aware of the plotline and he couldn't watch it when Dharmendra died in the film. Bobby had said how he couldn't stop crying and couldn't handle the whole death scene. The 'Animal' actor ultimately walked out of the film without watching the ending.

Couldn't stop crying

"Woh character agar koi aur karta toh mazza hi nahi aata. Papa made it magical. Actually, when I was watching the film, mereko kahaani nahi malum thi (I didn't know the story), my dad's character dies in it, couldn't see the film. I was at Karan Johar's trial and I couldn't stop crying because my father somehow, I just couldn't handle it and I left and won't see the ending of the film," he had told Pinkvilla.

Mother couldn't watch Animal

Bobby had further said how his mother couldn't watch 'Animal' as his character dies in the film in the ending. "Because that's how we are, we love each other. We are very connected family. I know he is playing a part but still. When I did Animal (2023), my mum couldn't handle death scene," he had said.

Dharmendra passed away after battling age related ailments since the beginning of November. He breathed his last on Nov 24, 2025. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Salim Khan; the whole industry turned up to pay their last respects to the legendary actor.