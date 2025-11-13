Sunny Deol lost his cool at the paparazzi stationed outside Dharmendra's home. The veteran actor was discharged from the hospital yesterday and has been recovering at home under close supervision of the doctors. Several celebs have paid their visit to the 'He Man's home and expressed their well wishes for his speedy recovery.

Amid all this, paparazzi has also stationed itself outside the Sholay actor's home to catch a glimpse of the stars coming in. Sunny Deol was entering the building when he caught the paps stationed outside and was in no mood to spare them. The 'Gadar' actor lashed out at them and asked if they have any shame.

Sunny lashes out

"Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye. Aap logon ke ghar me maa baap hain. Bachche hain," Deol is seen lashing out. He then says an abusive word beeped by the Instagram page and asks, "Sharam nahi aati?" Sunny Deol slamming the paps has received support from people on the internet. Many have called his behaviour "right" and "justified".

Dharmendra, who had been admitted to the hospital on November 1, amid rumours of his death; was brought back home on November 12. Sunny Deol's team released an official statement clarifying the same and also urged everyone to give the family privacy.

"Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time," read the statement. He also thanked the well-wishers and fans for the love and prayers.

"We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you," the statement further read.