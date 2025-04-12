Sunny Deol is back with a bang with his latest release – Jaat. The film has been termed as a "pure entertainer" and "absolute masala film". Starring Sunny and Randeep Hooda in lead roles; the film has brought back the magic of the invincible 'Gadar' man. Right before the release, the makers had organised a special screening which was also attended by the Deol patriarch, Dharmendra.

Jaat opens well

The 'He Man' of Bollywood was seen dancing to dhol beats at the premiere. And now that the film has released, it has given the proud father another reason to dance. Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' has opened to positive reviews from critics. Visuals of the audience dancing in theatres, cheering and clapping on the actor's dialogues in the film have taken over social media.

Amid all this, Esha Deol and Hema Malini, have also expressed their happiness on the success of the film. Hema and Esha, who were attending a fashion event in the city, were asked to comment on Sunny Deol's film opening well. Hema Malini said that Dharmendra is very happy and so are the people.

Hema, Esha react

"I heard it is open with very big ah bumper. Bahot acha lag raha hai ki..logon ko bahot acha lag raha.. (Feeling very good about it, people are also loving it) Dharam ji bahot khush hai...(Dharam is also very happy) so the film is so good I believe," Hema Malini told Instant Bollywood smiling. Esha Deol also wished the best for her half-brother.

"I am so happy and its all his hard work and logon ka pyaar hai unke liye itna.. toh m so happy that the film has opened big..that the way how it has to be with him always," the Dhoom actress said.

It was after the success of Gadar 2 that the whole Deol family came together. Esha and Ahana joined the success party of the film and even praised Sunny Deol on social media for his performance and the film's blockbuster run. Sunny Deol had also said on Koffee with Karan that at the end of the day, Esha and Ahana were also his family.