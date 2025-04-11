The invincible Sunny Deol is back to rule at the box office with his latest release – 'Jaat'. Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's 'Jaat' released in theatres a day back and the visuals coming in from theatres prove what a big hit it is! Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film shows Sunny at what he does best – action, raw emotion and clap worthy dialogues!

Social media is abuzz with rave reviews of the film. Several people who went to the theatres to watch the action entertainer have shared pictures and videos of people clapping, hooting and jumping in joy at Sunny paaji's dialogues. One particular dialogue 'Sorry Bol' seems to be on the road to be the next big meme.

Amid all the craze around the film, let's take a look at the reviews the film has been receiving on social media.

"#JAAT is A Massive Blockbuster. The sunny deol of 90s is backkkk @iamsunnydeol Thank you @megopichand garu for presenting sunny deol like the 90s!! Total Mass Mayhem. I will watch it 5 times in theatre!! Sorry Bol #Jaat #JaatReview #SunnyDeol," wrote a user.

"A message to the directors, producers and makers of Indian cinema that they have ignored the legend Sunny Deol. "Sorry Bol" #JaatTeaser #Bollywood #SunnyDeol #Jaat #JaatReview #JaatBlockbuster," another user commented.

"Some scenes in #Jaat genuinely made me feel old-school Bollywood vibes. The clap-worthy dialogues, the raw fights, the buildup. "Sorry bol" wala scene mein toh theatre hil gaya tha — log literal seeti maar rahe the," a fan wrote.

"#JaatReview South film directors knows how to respect and present superstars on screen ..so @megopichand presented @iamsunnydeol brilliantly, Festival for cinema and sunny deol fans ,@RandeepHooda made me scared, outstanding as a bad man," another fan opined.

"Jaat is what you get when everything is on point— star power, action, story, villain, music, emotion. #RandeepHooda deserves a standing ovation for his nerve trembling performance & #SunnyDeol Paaji is the life of the movie.. He is THE OG JAAT in all senses," a comment read.

"#SunnyDeol in Full JOSH! Bhai jab bola .SORRY BOL. Toh theatre mein seetiyaan hi nahi, kursiyan bhi udd gayi! Sunny paaji = Action ka baap, Dialogue ka raja!" another comment from a fan read.

"Enjoy it with family & friends, and thanks me later. From daadi mummy papa to kids everyone will love it. Must watch," was one more of the comments.