It was during the promotions of 'Sikandar' that Salman Khan was asked why his co-actors and celebrity friends don't support his films like he does. Salman is known for giving shoutouts to Bollywood films, big or small, of his friends in the industry. However, none of his films receive the same kind of rooting from his contemporaries.

Salman on why celebs don't support his films

When Salman was asked to comment on that, the superstar was quick to say that maybe other celebs feel he doesn't need their boost. However, Salman added that everyone needs one another's support, and one can't function without that. This comes on the heels of Salman giving a shout-out to Sunny Deol's now-released film, 'Jaat.'

Now, when Sunny Deol was asked to comment on Salman's statement, the actor said it is always give and take and never one-sided.

Sunny's take on it

"I mean, I think, and at the end of the day, we are all human beings, right? Har aadmi ka apna-apna dhang hota hai, kaise nahi hai aur har aadmi chahta hai ki uske baare mein koi accha bole ya cheezein chalein," he told Bollywood Bubble.

(Every person has their own way of doing things, isn't it? And everyone wants others to speak well of them or see things go well for them). And there's no harm in saying so, right? But humare yahan kitni baar hum log kitni cheezein, anyway, wahan kahaan jaana (But here, many times, we... let's not get into that.)

Sunny weighs in

"But I think everybody is fond of one another, aur kabhi-kabhi ho jaata hai, kahin kisse ho jaate hain, jahan ek doosre se thodi si ho jaaye (And sometimes it happens that certain things occur between people, creating a slight distance). But I'm sure no one holds negativity towards anyone," the Gadar 2 actor said.

Sunny Deol further went on to call Salman the "most supportive actor" and said, "And Salman has always been a guy who's always been supportive to everybody, and I'm sure all the actors who know him, all the colleagues — I think they are all very supportive of him. And that's the way life is; it's give and take. It can't be one-sided."