Over the years, several celebs have jokingly spoken about how Salman Khan comes late to the sets. Even though everyone maintained that the actor gave his hundred percent once he was on the sets, Salman isn't pleased with the claims. In a recent interview, the 'Sikandar' actor spoke about how such claims are untrue and added that these stop people from thinking of working with him.

Coming late to the sets

Salman said that there have been many stories of him coming late to the sets but added how no one mentions how he doesn't go back once he gets to the shoot. He added that he wouldn't have been able to move past a hundred films if his attitude remained the same. He added that he is disciplined but his timings of working are different from what others follow.

"There are many stories about me coming late and not being serious about my work. I have done more than 100 films—more than anyone else apart from my senior actors. It wouldn't be possible to achieve this if I were constantly late or leaving early. There is discipline, 100 per cent, but my timings are different," Salman told India Today.

Why he starts work late

"Some people start working at 6 am; I start around 11:30–12 because I have a lot of other work to do, like signing papers, making calls, and working out. Then I need to come back, relax, have my coffee, and understand the scene. Rashmika (Mandanna) knows that once I am on set, I don't even go back to my van or sit down. They set up a tent wherever needed, and I stay there," Khan added.

Salman Khan further said that his friends (industry actors and directors) talk about his timings as a compliment. But, added that it gives people a misconception and scares them away from collaborating with him.

"I have friends who like to share these moments, talking about my timings. For them, it's a compliment, but what happens is that it scares people away from working with me. It gives the impression that I don't have to put in much effort," Salman went on to say.