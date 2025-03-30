Salman Khan's Eid gift is here for his fans and followers. The most awaited film of 2025, Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' is finally here. The film starring Dabangg Khan and Rashmika Mandanna saw a grand release on this Eid weekend. Audience flocked to cinema halls to soak themselves in the 'Sikandar' fever.

But, now that the report card of the much-awaited film is here, things don't appear to be as good as promised. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film rides on Salman Khan's mass appeal. Let's take a look at some of the comments before you head to the theatres.

Social media reactions

" #Sikandar is a Chapalchaap film. The movie is worse than Radhe and KKBKKJ. This is not the comeback film of Salman Khan. This is the Go Back film of Salman. Don't waste your money on this movie. Instead donate your hard-earned money," wrote a social media user.

Unreal downfall of SK #SikandarReview



ORGANIC DISASTER SIKANDAR



pic.twitter.com/dDixJt07Yw — Aman ?? (@Donajcr7) March 30, 2025

"Disappointing to the highest level," wrote another social media user.

"Selmon Bhoi ki acting dekh ke Rashmika Mandana 1st 30 minutes me hi mar gai bc (Rashmika died within half an hour of the film watching Salman Khan's acting)," a user took a dig.

"Saying it once again: when Bhoi cries, the audience laughs," another user commented.

The verdict is clear—Salman Khan is no longer suited to be a leading hero. His expressions and acting have become outright cringeworthy .. #Sikandar #SikandarReview https://t.co/fbw94tvQQb — Yakuza (@longliveyakuza) March 30, 2025

"I have seen bad movies, but Sikandar is in a league of its own. No plot, no logic, no entertainment just suffering. just two and a half hours of wasted potential. Easily one of the worst films I've ever seen. 1/5 star for Sikandar," a comment read.

"#SalmanKhan has to be born 10 times again to match the stardom of his father #ShahRukhKhan," another comment read.

"PR should be careful, posting same material from different accounts at 5 more same reviews. Stooping so low for creating positive feedback. #Bollywood needs to do better #SalmanKhan," one more comment read.

"Another disaster from #SalmanKhan it's over. How can someone deliver this much crap? Bro, the first 15 minutes gave me hope, but after that, it just kept sinking—no comeback. One villain dies on his own, CM, does absolutely NOTHING," a person opined.

Some praise

However, there were also his fans who praised the film. "#SalmanKhan rules the show in #Sikandar with his swag but moreover excels in emotional scenes. The action scenes are whistle-worthy and sure to set single screens on Fire," read a comment.

This is what you call a Paisa Wasool Action Sequence, Kevin Kumar's Action Choreography and Santhosh Narayanan's Electrifying BGM, Bombastic Combo, whole theatre was shaking man, I won't lie to you ??? #Sikandar #SikandarReview pic.twitter.com/zzihijFDUy — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) March 30, 2025

Don't believe in twitter reviews #Sikandar is a good film, it's mass film with good emotions.#SikandarReview :- when Ghajini meets Kick ?????@BeingSalmanKhan @ARMurugadoss pic.twitter.com/Bc6UWsHMz9 — Md Muqeet chowdhry (@ChowdhryMd97699) March 30, 2025

"#Sikandar Is a solid Family entertainer with High Octane action, Drama and family emotions. Megastar #SalmanKhan is the soul of the movie, he delivers solid performance as Sanjay Rajkot," another comment read.