The much-awaited Salman Khan starrer Sikandar hit theaters on Sunday, March 30.

However, in a major setback for the makers, the film, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has fallen prey to online piracy. Just hours before its theatrical release, an HD print was leaked online and quickly spread across various websites.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the leak, stating, "It's the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release is devastating. Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened to Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar. The producer had authorities pull it down from 600 sites last night, but the damage had already been done."

He further emphasised how such leaks can severely impact a film's box office performance, calling the act "condemnable."

It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’, slated to release today in cinemas. The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites… pic.twitter.com/mRA8T4qG23 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 30, 2025

Komal Nahta added that Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment urged authorities to take action, leading to the removal of the film from hundreds of websites. "The multiplication continued and is still ongoing. A condemnable act that could cost the producer of this Salman starrer dearly."

So far, there is no information on how the film was leaked or where the leaked version originated. Sources suggest the makers have approached the police, and an investigation is underway.

Salman Khan's fans took to social media, urging everyone to watch Salman Khan starrer Sikandar only in theaters.

One fan wrote on X, "Don't worry about leaked Joh kismat mi Likha honga wahi honga, Sikandar will be a huge blockbuster that's it."

Just Done watching #Sikandar and can’t hold my excitement This is my review and reaction ??#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/aLHkYtBymz — Rohit Pathak  (@Being_Rohitp) March 30, 2025

Another tweet read, "Guys relax Team lagi hui h links hatane... Aur inki band bhi bajaane.. Stay positive kuch nhi hota as #SalmanKhan k real fans jayege hi movie dekhne... And box office collection jo bhi hoga woh organic way se hoga... Isse jyada proud moment kya hosakta." ("Guys, relax! The team is working on removing the links... and taking strict action against the culprits. Stay positive, nothing will happen because real #SalmanKhan fans will definitely watch the movie in theaters. And whatever the box office collection will be, it will happen organically... What could be a prouder moment than this?")

The untimely leak is expected to impact the film's overall earnings, which were seen as Salman Khan's potential entry into the Rs 500-crore club.

Meanwhile, celebrations continue as fans queue outside theaters in large numbers to witness the visual spectacle on the big screen.

Advance bookings and trade talk

Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years, and so far, the film has hasn't taken the box-office by storm with its advance booking. The film managed just Rs10 crore in advance booking gross for its opening day.

However, several trade insiders predict that spot booking and a Sunday release may just help the film get a good opening.

