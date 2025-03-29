And the wait is over! Salman Khan's much-awaited film Sikandar is all set to release on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Advance bookings for the film began earlier this week.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, the action thriller has already recorded over 1 lakh ticket sales across the top three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—in advance bookings for the opening day.

As per the latest trends, Sikandar is expected to open at approximately Rs 28 crore on its first day.

The film's release coincides with Eid and Gudi Padwa. In a heartwarming gesture, one of Salman Khan's fans has purchased tickets worth Rs 1.72 lakh. A video of fans distributing these tickets has gone viral. When asked whether Salman Khan had sponsored the tickets, the fan denied it and revealed that he has done this multiple times in various cities to celebrate the superstar's films.

Reports suggest that Sikandar's opening day business will surpass that of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which collected ₹13.5 crore on its first day in 2023. However, it is unlikely to match or surpass the opening day collection of Tiger 3, which earned ₹41 crore on Day 1.

During promotions for Sikandar, Salman Khan addressed controversies and fan expectations. Speaking to ANI, he was asked whether controversies have become a trend with every film release. The actor firmly stated that he does not want any controversy surrounding Sikandar.

Salman Khan said, "Arey, nahin chahiye bhai humko koi controversy. Bohot saare controversies se guzar chuke hain hum. Humko nahin chahiye koi controversy."

"#Sikandar a very good film, bahut kuch hai. Hume film hit karane ke liye controversy ki jarurat nahi. It's a proper mass film with a lot of high emotions" - #SalmanKhan



pic.twitter.com/3kStKeJNhw — MASS (@Freak4Salman) March 29, 2025

He further added, "I don't think controversies make a film a hit. In fact, we've seen that sometimes controversies delay a film's release—from Friday to the next Tuesday, for example."

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Patil, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj.