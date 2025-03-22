Salman Khan's Sikandar Song Zohra Jabeen accused of plagiarism; Netizens compare it to Bangladeshi track

Fans are eagerly awaiting Salman Khan's Eidi, as his much-anticipated film Sikandar is set to release on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid and Gudi Padwa, marking his grand return after a hiatus.

The trailer for Sikandar will be released on Sunday. So far, two teasers, three posters, and three songs from the film have been unveiled.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Eid Song 'Zohra Jabeen' is copied

Ahead of the film's release, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Eid song Zohra Jabeen has become embroiled in controversy.

The track, which dropped on social media earlier this month, has been compared to a song from a 2023 Bangladeshi film. A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted similarities in the outfits and dance steps of the two songs. This has led to accusations of plagiarism, with netizens calling out the makers and Salman Khan for allegedly copying scenes from the Bangladeshi film.

A specific comparison between Zohra Jabeen, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, and a song starring Bangladeshi actor Shakib Khan has further fueled the debate. Eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that both songs appear to have identical outfits and similar choreography.

Social media remains divided on the issue. A section of netizens have slammed the makers for blatant copying, Salman's ardent fans have rushed to his defence.

A user wrote, "Kya din aa gaye hain Bangladeshi ko copy karna pad raha hai." (Why is he copying from Bangladeshi?)

Bangladeshi Hero Ka COPY Kar Leta Hun Kisiko Pata Nehi Chalega ??#Sikandar pic.twitter.com/j5yjcT1Wc6 — ᴬᶰᶦᴿᴮᴬᴺ (@nirban__) March 20, 2025

Despite the controversy, Zohra Jabeen has been praised as a visual and musical spectacle, featuring Salman Khan's signature style and energetic dance moves. The song was penned by Sameer and Danish Sabri, with music composed by Pritam. The rap section was written and performed by Mellow D.

Singers Dev Negi and Nakash Aziz have lent their voices to the track.

About Sikandar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar boasts a stellar cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.