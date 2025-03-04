After two blockbuster teasers and a poster release, the first song from Sikandar, titled Zohra Jabeen, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Tuesday. The 2-minute, 43-second track showcases Salman Khan's signature dance moves.

Zohra Jabeen is indeed a perfect Eid banger and is sure to find its way into every Eid playlist this year.

In the song, Rashmika and Salman are seen twinning in black outfits, adding to the peppy track's charm. Salman's playful moves, along with Rashmika's sizzling performance, make it an irresistible dance number.

Fans are in awe seeing the fresh on-screen pairing, especially the electrifying chemistry and vibrant energy between Salman and Rashmika. The duo set the screen ablaze in Zohra Jabeen.

The music for Zohra Jabeen is composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Sameer and Danish Sabri. The vocals are provided by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, while Mellow D has written and performed the rap. The choreography, designed by Farah Khan, adds to the song's infectious energy.

Netizens are already enjoying and grooving to the track. Some of their reactions include:

A user mentioned, "Bhaijaan's comeback!

Another mentioned, "Perfect Eid song!"

The third one wrote, "What moves by Salman Khan!"

Rashmika on working with Salman Khan

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with India Today, Rashmika Mandanna shared her excitement about collaborating with Salman Khan for the first time in Sikandar.

Recalling an incident from the film's set, Rashmika mentioned that she had fallen ill during the shoot. As soon as Salman became aware of her condition, he immediately checked on her well-being and instructed the crew to provide her with healthy food, warm water, and other essentials.

She expressed her admiration for him, emphasizing how he goes out of his way to take care of those around him, making them feel special. Despite being one of the biggest stars in the country, she noted, he remains incredibly humble and grounded.

Sikandar features Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this action-packed entertainer is set to hit theaters on Eid 2025.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is already basking in the success of Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal.