The crescent moon was sighted on Saturday, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. Muslims worldwide embark on a spiritual journey of reflection, fasting, and charity.

Ramzan, a highly significant period in the Islamic calendar, leads up to the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, expected to take place at the end of March.

In India, renowned figures from the entertainment and cricket industries join the global Muslim community in observing this sacred month.

As the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramzan is a time of fasting, prayer, and spiritual growth. Many Muslims recite the Quran, often completing it during the month while reflecting on their faith, values, and actions.

Celebs extend warm wishes for Ramzan Kareem on social media

Popular actor Hina Khan, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared a video of the moon on her social media and wrote, "Chand Mubarak."

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui also took to Instagram to wish his fans Ramadan Mubarak. Sharing a picture of the moon, he wrote, "Ramadan Kareem. Dua mein khaas yaad."

Aly Goni, who was seen in Laughter Chef, extended his wishes as the holy month began. The popular TV star shared a picture of the moon and wrote, "Ramadan Kareem."

Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's son, Ruhaan, will be celebrating his first roza. Shoaib shared the moon sighting in his daily vlog.

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad also shared the meaning of Ramzan and the importance of Roza on their vlog; they also extended Ramzan wishes.