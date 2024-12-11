After months of speculations around Sunny Deol playing the role of Lord Hanuman, he has now confirmed that he is a part of the magnum opus. Though Sunny didn't confirm whether he would be playing the role of Lord Hanuman, he did confirm being a part of the project. The Gadar actor also added that the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making it look like one of those Hollywood classics like "Avatar" or "Planet of the Apes."

Sunny confirms Ramayan

"Ramayana is a long project because they're trying to make it the way Avatar and Planet of the Apes movies were made. All those technicians are a part of it. The writer and director are very clear about the way it has to be and how the characters should be presented," Sunny told Screen.

"You will also get to see the special effects that will make you believe that it (the events unfolding) has very genuinely happened rather than making one feel that these are special effects. To be honest, I'm very sure it's going to be great, and I'm sure that everybody will love it," he further added.

Ranbir talks about film's shoot

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor had also spoken about the film's schedule and revealed that he has already finished shooting for the first part. He added that he was humbled to play the role of Lord Ram and called it a 'dream'. He also mentioned how the film would teach everyone the values and cultures of India.

"It (Ramayana) has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram's role. It's a dream for me. It's a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics," Ranbir said.