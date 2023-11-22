Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi were invited to take a masterclass at 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The two have worked together and given blockbuster hits like - Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak: Lethal (1996). Santoshi and Sunny Deol are all set to team up again for the next from Aamir Khan's production house – Lahore 1947.

Sunny Deol breaks down

At the event, Rajkumar Santoshi said how the industry couldn't do justice to Sunny Deol's talent. He added that it was God who did justice. "I believe that the industry has not done justice to Sunny's talent. But God has done justice," the ace director said. Hearing this, Sunny Deol broke down on the stage. He then called himself "lucky". "I have been really very lucky. I just get too emotional, that's my problem."

Sunny talks about his career

Sunny Deol went on to credit Anil Sharma and Rahul Rawail for his glorious career. "I was very fortunate. I started with Rahul. He gave me three beautiful films. Some worked, some didn't. But till today, people remember those films. I am standing here because of my films. After 'Gadar', which was a massive hit, my struggle period started because subjects or scripts were not offered to me and things were not happening."

The Gadar 2 actor also added that he never wanted to be the "star" but wanted to get good scripts and do a variety of roles. Gadar 2 broke all box office records and revived Bollywood's falling graph. The film reached the Rs 500 crore club and also reestablished Sunny Deol as the powerful star that he is.