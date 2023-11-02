Sunny Deol was at his unfiltered best on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. After the gigantic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has his kitty full with several projects. However, the actor revealed that he wasn't too sure about his film's success. He revealed that he even requested Akshay Kumar to change the date of his film as his film was coming after several decades. Sunny revealed Akshay told him that he couldn't do anything about it.

Sunny Deol bares his heart

"I thought 'Okay my film is releasing and I have not had a success for donkey's years'. And I did not want anybody else to come along with it. Well, but you can't stop anybody. So, obviously, it does hurt you. But then I was like does it matter? Let's go along with it. Eventually, both films went on to do well," the Apne actor said on Koffee with Karan.

sPleaded with Akshay

"Obviously, I asked him. I said, 'Please don't do it if it's in your hands'. But he said, 'No, the studio and all'. And they said that two films can be released (simultaneously). I said, 'Okay, go ahead'. I can just request, I can't do anything more than that," he further added.

Sunny also took a stand against the word nepotism and argued who doesn't want to do the best for their children. He also gave his own example of how his parents weren't from the industry but made it big. He also spoke about how he had a big lull in his career and he couldn't do anything about it.

Sunny Deol's take on nepotism

"I don't know. Now, I have come to the conclusion that it's just stupid. People simply say it because they cannot achieve something, they are angry about something, so they have to throw something at someone," he said.

Deol went on to add, "We both are wherever we are because of what we are, because of the talent we have. Of course, dad [Dharmendra] started it off but that's what every parent does. That is a normal thing. Kaun apne bacchon ke bare mein nai sochega. Aap kam kiske liye karrhe ho? You are doing it for your family."