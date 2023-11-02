Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were the guests on the second episode of Koffee with Karan. The Deol brothers had a riot as they bared their hearts out and spoke about things, unfiltered. Karan Johar too had a gala time asking the Punjabi men about their life, fetishes and lots more. Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan have never been on the best of terms.

What he likes and doesn't like in SRK, Salman

So, it didn't surprise anyone when Sunny Deol had some complains about his co-actors. When Karan Johar asked him about what he doesn't like in Shah Rukh Khan, it didn't take Sunny too long to respond. The Gadar actor said, "What I don't like about him (Shah Rukh Khan) is making the actors a commodity." However, he also pointed out that SRK is a very hard-working actor.

When the same questioned was asked about Salman Khan, Sunny said even though he is a very good human being, "I think he is making everyone into a bodybuilder." Not just this, he also had something to say when he was asked by KJo what he liked and didn't like in Akshay Kumar. Sunny revealed that he appreciated Akshay being very punctual but complained on him doing "too many films".

Sunny's rapid fire

Sunny Deol also agreed on being the most successful angry young man after Amitabh Bachchan. He also added that Gadar wouldn't have been as big a hit had he not been the hero of the film. In the rapid fire round, the Deol scion said that he doesn't feel they need critics anymore and also quipped that perhaps women find him hot because he is shy.