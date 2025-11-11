Dharmendra is 'stable' and 'recovering', Esha Deol confirms. Amid the news of Dharmendra's passing, Esha took to social media to shut down the death reports. She urged everyone to give the family privacy and added that the 'He Man' of Bollywood is 'stable' and 'recovering'. This comes barely a few minutes after Rajnath Singh and Javed Akhtar penned emotional tributes on Dhamendra's passing.

Earlier, Hema Malini had taken to social media urging fans to pray for his recovery. She had also urged people not to engage in rumours. "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request that everyone give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for the papas speedy recovery," Esha wrote.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan to Sunny Deol, Salman Khan; celebs had paid their visit to the legendary actor in the hospital last night.

Javed Akhtar pens tribute

Now, Javed Akhtar took to social media to break the devastating news. "With Dharm Ji an era of Indian film industry has come to its end. He was a perfect combination of masculinity and gentleness. Dignity and humility. Charm and power. Anyone who looks at his body of work will know that he was an actor for all the seasons. He was a kind and a polite person with a heart of gold. My deepest condolences to Deol family. We who have been fortunate enough to work with him will always miss him," he wrote.

Rajnath Singh also expressed his grief over Dharmendra's passing in a social media post. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor and former MP Shri Dharmendra ji. A versatile actor who brought life to many memorable characters with his unmatched charm and sincerity. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers."

Hema Malini busts death news

However, Hema Malini has also quashed his death rumours in a latest social media post and sought privacy for the family. "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she wrote.