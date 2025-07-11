Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the 'Ramayana' is anticipated to be one of the biggest films to have ever been made in India. Fans are looking forward to the film with eager anticipation and are extremely excited for more information around the film to unfold and come to the public space. Bollywood enthusiasts are also very keen to see Sunny Deol portray the role of Lord Hanuman in the film; however, as it turns out, the actor might not have enough screen time. As per reports, Deol will only be in the film for a short span of time.

According to a report published by India Today, Deol will be on the screen in the first instalment of the film for less than half an hour. Yes, you heard that right, Deol, who is portraying the role of Lord Hanuman in Tiwari's Ramayana, will only be seen on the big screen for close to 15 minutes. This may come as a surprise to many, considering Hanuman ji is a pivotal character in the epic saga.

However, one might wonder about the reason behind such a massive decision. Tiwari's Ramayana will be released in India in two instalments; the first instalment will be released in Diwali of 2026, while the second instalment is yet to be announced. As per speculation, the first instalment of the film will end with the arrival of Lord Hanuman. Reports have hinted that the film comes to an end a little after Hanuman Ji, played by Sunny Deol, promises Lord Ram, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, and Laxman, played by Ravi Dubey, that he would help them in rescuing Sita Mata, played by Sai Pallavi, from Ravana, played by Yash.

In the second instalment of the film, 'Ramayana: Part 2', Sunny Deol will have a lot more screen time than the first time around. Deol will be playing one of the central characters of the Ramayana and will, of course, be seen in the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana. So his fans should not be disheartened, knowing about the news of him having very little screen time in the first instalment, because he will have a longer screen presence in the second part, which is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

Ever since the first look of Ramayana: Part 1 was released, it has been garnering a lot of love and support from fans. From the visuals to the background score, all of it is being appreciated by cinephiles. In fact, this film is historic for several reasons, one of them being the major collaborations that are happening owing to it; for instance, the collaboration between music legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.