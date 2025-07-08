Last week, the title announcement teaser of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, was released. The teaser was widely appreciated by both fans and critics for its powerful background music and stunning VFX, especially the rolling frame of the goddess in gold, which left viewers in awe.

Since its release, fans have been raving about the top-notch visual effects and music. Touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, Ramayana is reportedly being produced on a staggering budget of Rs 1,600 crore.

Here's how much the cast is earning

According to a Filmfare report, Ranbir Kapoor is set to earn approximately Rs 150 crore for the two-part film series, with trade reports suggesting he will be paid Rs 70–75 crore per film.

Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, has reportedly increased her fee and will earn Rs 6 crore per part, totalling Rs 12 crore. Yash, who plays Ravana, is not only acting in the film but also co-producing it under his banner, Monster Mind Creations, alongside Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios. As per TOI, Yash is charging Rs 50 crore per part.

According to Republic, Sunny Deol, who portrays Lord Hanuman, is being paid a whopping Rs 20 crore per instalment.

Netizens were happy with Ranbir shooting for less than 100 days and getting a whopping amount of Rs 75 crores.

Take a look

A user wrote, "Why does any actor in any industry need this amount of money for not even 100 day shooting?"

Another wrote, "I know. The income inequality is appaling and they don't care. I think they keep calling themselves middle class and what not is because they compare themselves to the likes of Ambanis. Bollywood can't pay shit to writers and somehow will justify this. And they call themselves artists. Artists were supposed to reflect on society, think detach and so much. It's just pathetic. I am not against them making good money but dear God is there a limit?"

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to producer Namit Malhotra confirmed that the Ramayana franchise is being designed on a budget of Rs 1,600 crore. The source explained, "Ramayana: Part 1 is being made on a budget of Rs 900 crore, while Part 2 will cost around Rs 700 crore. The reduced budget for the second instalment is due to significant investment in assets and world-building during Part 1, with only the action sequences remaining for Part 2. Characters and set pieces created for the first part will carry forward into the second."

The ensemble cast also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, bringing together some of Indian cinema's finest talent.

The film's music will be a collaborative effort between legendary composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Acclaimed stunt coordinators Terry Notary and Guy Norris have been brought on board to oversee the action sequences. These high-profile collaborations are expected to elevate the film's epic scale, ensuring a visually and aurally immersive experience.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with the 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being filmed in IMAX format. The global release is planned for Diwali 2026 (Part 1) and Diwali 2027 (Part 2).