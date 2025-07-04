And the wait is finally over! The title teaser of Namit Malhotra's Ramayanawas was unveiled on Thursday, July 3, 2025, setting the stage for a timeless battle between two of mythology's most iconic forces: Rama vs. Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of Lord Ram, while Yash steps into the powerful role of Ravana.

The teaser has been lauded by netizens, who believe the film could redefine the face of Bollywood. Viewers are particularly impressed by Ranbir's effortless portrayal of Lord Ram, calling it a perfect casting choice.

Although Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, does not appear in the teaser, and Yash's full face is not revealed, only a close-up of his eyes in a blink-and-miss moment, the teaser maintains a mysterious allure. Ranbir's character is shown briefly in a forest setting, but even his face remains partially hidden, building intrigue.

Not only netizens and critics, but also celebrities are showering praise on the teaser. Actor Alia Bhatt, who never misses a chance to support her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, shared a heartfelt note on social media. She wrote, "Some things don't need words. This feels like the start of something unforgettable. Diwali 2026, we're waiting."

Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, also took to Instagram and simply wrote, "❤️ Truly Blessed!"

Actress Sargun Mehta reacted emotionally to the glimpse, writing, "2026 ki Diwali ka intezaar meri zindagi ka sabse lamba intezaar hoga. My heart is so, so full. Every time I see the teaser or read the names on the poster, my heart swells with love and gratitude. Shukar, shukar, shukar. JAI SHRI RAM OM NAMAH SHIVAY."

At the grand unveiling event, producer Namit Malhotra spoke passionately about the film's journey, "I started in this industry 30 years ago, growing up in a film family, setting up a little studio in a garage in Mumbai and turning it into a true global entity. I've had the privilege of working with some of the greatest filmmakers and studios across the world. But today, I'm here to talk about something even more special—a dream I've held my entire life. It gives me great pleasure to introduce you to the world of Ramayana."

He continued: "This is the story of our culture, our truth, our history—how we grew up, the values we learned, and how our thought processes have shaped the world. We should take tremendous pride and feel immense joy in bringing this epic to the global stage in the grandest form possible."

Namit Malhotra also acknowledged the film's director, he said, "My journey of bringing Ramayana to life wouldn't have been possible without Nitesh Tiwari. His vision and storytelling are not just unique, they're exemplary. What we're presenting today is just the foundation. The trailer and full teaser will follow in due time, and we'll return to celebrate that moment with all of you."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations; Ramayana is being filmed for IMAX and will release worldwide : Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.