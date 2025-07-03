Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' is absolutely the talk of the town at the moment. Cinephiles are impressed with the first look that was launched on Thursday. However, while the whole of the Indian internet was celebrating and anticipating the cinematic experience that this adaptation of Ramayana would be, T-Series decided to re-upload a song from their adaptation of the epic, which was called Adipurush. Netizens were baffled at why T-Series would do something like this, but eventually went on to troll the head of the production house, Bhushan Kumar, for making such a move.

On Thursday, shortly after the first look of Ramayana had been unveiled on social media and was taking the internet by storm, there was an upload on YouTube by T-Series' official handle. The popular production company had reuploaded the song 'Jai Shri Ram' from their movie Adipurush in 8k quality shortly after the first look of Ramayana went viral.

Over the years, many have tried to adapt the Ramayana and work around it. In 2023, T-Series produced one such adaptation titled Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. While there was a lot of hype around the film, it failed to impress the audience. The film was called out for its shoddy research, terrible use of VFX, and the actors were mocked for their lack of acting prowess.

Coming back to July 2024, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is being lauded for being everything the Indian audience had been wanting to see on the big screen. So when T-Series reuploaded the song from Adipurush today, it, of course, went on to become a matter of discourse on Reddit.

A screenshot of the song being uploaded on YouTube was posted with the caption, "Is Bhushan Kumar actually trying to remind us of this monstrosity? Does he have no shame?"

A comment on the discourse read, "I got to give it to Bhushan for milking every opportunity to get some money back on his investment in Adipurush" while another wrote, "This preposterous thing is not even worthy being called a movie!"

A netizen mentioned, "He's not reminding us, he's simply trying to use the opportunity to earn more money. Ramayan is trending on social media right now because people are searching for the teaser. So uploading this means that when people search Ramayan on YouTube, this shows up. They watch it. And he makes bank. Really that simple" while there was another comment that said, "What shame? He's a businessman, Mauke pe chauka he's doing.. will atleast make some money through engagement, that he lost after producing it."

There were also comments like, "The dialogues, vfx, background and looks of actors, these things boil my blood till the date", "I want to be this opportunistic in life" and "The movie was disastrous but I actually like the songs of Adipurush. Sad, they got wasted on such a shitty product."

It is obvious that Bhushan Kumar did not re-upload the song on YouTube, but it was done by someone working in his team. Whatever it is, it was definitely not a well-thought-out plan and has ended up being mocked by social media users for being an opportunistic move to leverage out of the virality of the first look launch of the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer Ramayana which will also have Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey too in key roles.