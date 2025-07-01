And the wait is over. The highly anticipated mythological movie Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, wrapped its shoot in Mumbai on June 30, 2025. The cast and crew got emotional as the shoot for Part 1 came to an end. A behind-the-scenes video from the final day of filming has now gone viral on social media.

Several videos show Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey hugging and cutting a huge cake with the production team. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, and Ravi Dubey essays the role of Laxman.

Another video shows Ranbir Kapoor giving a heartfelt speech. Sai Pallavi, who will be playing the role of Mata Sita, wasn't present on the sets.

FROM THE SETS OF RAMAYANA

Netizens are happy with Ravi essaying the role of Laxman, but unhappy with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram.



A user wrote, "Ravi is the best choice for Laxman."

Another commented, "Ranbir isn't fit to play Lord Ram."

A third user wrote, "A beef-eater can't play Ram."

Earlier, in a conversation with Connect Cine, Ravi Dubey talked about his role and said, "Playing Lakshman is an honor and a responsibility. His devotion to his brother Ram and his values are qualities I deeply admire. This is a role I hold close to my heart."

He also shared his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor, saying, "I am playing Lakshman in the film. I finally have permission from the makers to reveal this. I didn't talk about it all this while because I didn't want to give irresponsible statements and spoil Namit (Malhotra) and Nitesh sir's plans to reveal the cast."

Ravi added, "He is like the elder brother I never had. He is kind, warm—he is the most immaculate professional I have ever met. This is my first time working alongside a megastar like Ranbir Kapoor, and his kindness, empathy, silence, and grace towards everyone are impeccable."

"Every time he is in front of the camera, you can tell he has been at it. He is the only commercially viable artist of this generation," the actor added.

In a statement to the press, Namit said, "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully, as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our Ramayana – for people across the world. Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence... Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027."

The VFX of the movie is being done by Oscar-winning VFX firm DNEG.

When is the launch of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: The Introduction?

On July 3, 2025, the makers will be launching the teaser introduction featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.