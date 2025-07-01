Popular actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with Neetu Kapoor, jetted off to London after wrapping up their shooting commitments in Mumbai. On Monday late night, the trio were spotted posing for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Several pictures and videos of them surfaced on social media platforms.

In one of the clips, Neetu and Ranbir posed for the shutterbugs, while Alia and Ranbir posed separately; the trio didn't pose together.

Netizens were quick to notice and took to social media, curiously asking if all is well between them.

Ranbir was seen holding his mother Neetu close as they smiled and greeted the paps. On the other hand, he placed a hand on Alia Bhatt's shoulder, like how friends do. This led netizens to speculate about the equation between the three.

Who wore what!

In the viral videos, Ranbir Kapoor sported an electric blue tracksuit, while Neetu Kapoor opted for an all-black outfit. Alia kept it casual in a white t-shirt paired with black wide-bottomed pants and topped off the look with a cap from her husband's brand, ARK.

Apart from Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu Kapoor, actor Yash was also spotted at the Mumbai airport after wrapping up the schedules of Ramayana and Toxic. He wore a floral white shirt teamed with black trackpants he has reportedly flown to the USA with his family.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say.

A user wrote, "Day by day he is getting older and his wife alia is getting younger day by day it's like that because of the age difference between them. but it's ok they are a cute couple.."

Another wrote, "They look so odd just fake chemistry.."

The third one mentioned, "Oh so he knows how to stand with a woman, but with his wife he will stand as if he is with his buddy !!! Useless man.."

Another fan said, "Alia seems to be upset with Ranbir. Why so?"

Work Front

Meanwhile, July 3 marks an important day with the release of the announcement teaser for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will play the lead roles of Lord Ram and Raavan, respectively, in the much-anticipated mythological epic. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first part of the film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2026. The cast and crew wrapped up the shoot for Part One on June 30.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also stars in the upcoming film Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. A part of Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe, Alpha is scheduled to release on December 25 and also features Sharvari.