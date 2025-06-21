In today's fast-paced life, people in Indian cities often spend eight to nine hours working and hustling in the race to earn money and keep up with the demands of urban living. In the process, many tend to neglect their health.

Fitness plays a vital role in keeping both the mind and body active. Alongside managing professional and personal responsibilities, it's crucial to prioritise health. There are various ways to stay fit, such as going to the gym, engaging in athletics, or practising yoga.

Yoga, an ancient Indian discipline, blends meditation with physical postures, promoting holistic well-being. Recognising its importance, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21.

Many celebrities embrace yoga not just as a workout, but as a way of life, using their platforms to inspire millions.

Malaika Arora



A fitness enthusiast through and through, Malaika Arora has made yoga an integral part of her daily life. Every year, she shares reels on social media demonstrating various yoga poses, especially on International Yoga Day. She also encourages her fans to incorporate yoga into their everyday routines.

Shilpa Shetty



One of Bollywood's fittest actors, Shilpa Shetty, is a strong advocate of yoga as a holistic lifestyle. She frequently shares videos and tips through her dedicated wellness platform, helping her followers embrace yoga for both physical and mental well-being.

Sara Ali Khan



Though not a regular practitioner, Sara Ali Khan incorporates yoga into her routine whenever she finds time. In recent months, she has shared glimpses of her fitness journey, which includes yoga sessions that contribute to her active lifestyle.

Alia Bhatt



As a busy new mom, Alia Bhatt balances her time between gym workouts, Pilates, and yoga. For her, yoga is not just about staying in shape but also maintaining mental balance. She often posts snippets from her yoga sessions on Instagram, offering insight into her wellness journey.

Akshay Kumar



Known as one of the fittest actors in the industry, Akshay Kumar follows a disciplined fitness regimen. While he frequents the gym, he also enjoys jogging and other outdoor activities. Yoga, among other wellness practices, is part of his overall lifestyle.

Deepika Padukone



Deepika practices yoga whenever her schedule allows. It remains one of her go-to methods for maintaining balance amid a hectic life.

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena swears by yoga for her physical and emotional well-being. From performing 108 Surya Namaskars to indulging in mindful stretches between film shoots, yoga has supported her through motherhood and the demands of stardom. Elegant yet grounded, her approach to fitness continues to motivate countless fans.

Other celebs who often take to social media and share their photos and reels performing yoga are Anushka Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill.

A throwback photo of Rekha performing Yoga has also gone viral on Twitter. Take a look.